Goldman Sachs is lining up Prince Harry for its interview series: CNBC

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes a speech during an event dedicating the Liwonde National Park and Mangochi Forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy conservation initiative at Liwonde National Park, Malawi, September 30, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Goldman Sachs is in discussions to feature Prince Harry as a guest speaker for its online interview series "Talks at GS", CNBC reported here on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

He will likely want to speak about two issues of personal interest: mental health and the needs of military veterans, the report added.

The "Talks at GS" events are a series of interviews Goldman hosts regularly which feature prominent personalities from business and other walks of life.

Previous guests include Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger, football star David Beckham and writer Malcolm Gladwell.

The events aren't a paid appearance, the report added.

Goldman Sachs and Prince Harry's spokesperson declined to comment.

Last month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their royal duties and seek financial independence, which includes giving up state funding.

