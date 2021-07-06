Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Lee Min-ho: Their most romantic scenes in K-dramas to send your heart fluttering again

With such charismatic and gorgeous stars, it's no wonder that romance is the biggest genre in Korean dramas.

If you, like us, rewatch your favourite dramas again and again just to savour the achingly beautiful scenes once more, here are some of the best romantic scenes in recent hit series starring oppas Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki, and Park Seo-joon.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Episode 15 — Eun-tak remembers Kim Shin

This one still breaks our heart every time we play it.

In the earlier episodes, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) dissipates into ashes after the sword was pulled out from him, and roams a wintry wasteland alone. Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) doesn't remember him although she knows she's lost some precious memories. Nine years later, she blows out the candles on her birthday cake, thus calling Kim Shin back to her. Still she can't recall who he is.

She travels to Quebec to try to recover her memories. In this scene, she suddenly remembers the most handsome Goblin ever, and cries out to him, telling him she misses him. And then, he appears behind her, swooping her into his arms for a kiss.

Crash Landing on You

Episode 10 — Captain Ri reunites with Se-ri in Seoul

Oh the times I had to scream-laugh into my pillow watching this scene, where – let's forget the crazy plot holes – the dashing and resourceful Captain Ri (Hyun Bin) manages to crawl through a long tunnel into South Korea, lands himself in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where a wistful Se-ri happens to be strolling down.

It doesn't make sense, but neither is someone as dreamy as a North Korean Captain Ri, so everything's okay.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Episode 11 — Mi-so remembers who Young-joon really is

We regrettably couldn't find a clip of this scene with English subtitles so let's pretend we understand Korean. Here, Mi-so (Park Min-young) finally realises that the boy who saved her when she was a child isn't Sung-yeon (Lee Tae-hwan) but Young-joon (Park Seo-joon).

She asks why he kept that from her, and he explains it was because he didn't want her to remember the horrific incident and be traumatised (like he is). He would rather suffer alone. (Awww…)

Almost the entire episode 11 is super sweet and romantic, showing how much Young-joon protected Mi-so when she was a child and also in adulthood, even though she didn't feel the same way towards him. He even kept Nana Dream House in mint condition for her!

The King: Eternal Monarch

Episode 12 — Emperor Lee Gon and his cavalry save Tae-eul

Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) gallops in on a white horse with a sword, telling his cavalry: "Protect her! She is the future queen of the Kingdom of Cornea."

He jumps off Maximus, slashes the baddies who stand in his way, and grabs an injured Tae-eul in his arms.

Yes, the secret princess/queen-wannabe inside us is absolutely swooning at this old-fashioned romantic gesture.

Descendants of the Sun

Episode 3 — Si-jin and Mo-yeon meet again

This scene is where Si-jin (Song Joong-ki) and Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo) meet for the first time since she rejected him.

It's no Top Gun but he takes our breath away looking drop-dead hunky like the Big Boss he is in his military uniform and cool shades.

She be thinking: "Why the f*** did I turn him down?" (Kidding!)

