Gong Yoo joins Instagram, finally

Probably inspired by his good friend Lee Jung-jae, Korean actor Gong Yoo has also, finally, joined Instagram.

The 42-year-old oppa launched his official account on Wednesday (Dec 1) morning and in just seven hours, pulled in 633,000 followers.

His first post is a photograph of a grilled squid — is he referencing Netflix drama Squid Game in which he has a cameo?



His second post shows him pointing at the NBA jersey he was wearing, which bears his surname and the number 30. Both did not contain captions.

His management agency said on their page that they will directly manage Gong Yoo's account, which will show his daily life.

Now we just need Hyun Bin to come on board and our IG feeds will be complete.

