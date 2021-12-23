Gong Yoo, star of Netflix's new space drama The Silent Sea, gives unexpected reply on what he'd bring to the moon

We didn't know this could be possible, but we've found another reason to love Gong Yoo.

The 42-year-old South Korean actor met regional media yesterday (Dec 22) at the press conference for his new space drama The Silent Sea, and gave a totally unexpected and quirky reply to an innocuous question.

The host asked the cast of the Netflix series if they would want to travel to the moon and what they would bring with them.

Actor Lee Mu-saeng, 41, said he's afraid of heights so he'd pack a stuffed animal that he could hug.

Gong Yoo in a still from The Silent Sea. PHOTO: Netflix

Gong Yoo, on the other hand, laughingly said: "Do I go to the moon and live there, or do I come back?

"If I'm there for good, I want to bring along a woman to be my wife, so we can [have children and] create a community on the moon and build my own 'kingdom'! But if I can come back to Earth, I'd bring a device that I can watch NBA games and Netflix with."

Is oppa looking for candidates and where do we sign up?

The Silent Sea

PHOTO: Netflix

The Silent Sea is set in the future when the depletion of natural resources devastates life on Earth and humans must find hope elsewhere in order to survive.

Captain Han Yun-jae (Gong Yoo) leads an elite crew on a special mission to the Balhae Lunar Research Station — permanently closed down five years earlier — to retrieve some top-secret samples. The team includes astrobiologist Song Ji-an (Bae Doona), chief engineer Ryu Tae-suk (Lee Joon), team doctor Doc Hong (Kim Sun-young), chief security officer Gong Soo-hyuk (Lee Mu-saeng) and pilot Kim Sun (Lee Sung-wook).

However, mysteries and danger lurk inside the research station and the straightforward mission turns deadly.

The eight-episode series debuts Dec 24 on Netflix.

