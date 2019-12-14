Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on

PHOTO: Netflix SG
Bryan Lim
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

With so many streaming platforms at our fingertips, it's easy to get caught up in the deluge of shows and marvel at the vast content we're getting for the price of a couple of dollars a month.

So, we're cutting through the noise and giving you a cheat sheet of our top picks to stream this weekend.

Think of this as the North Star for all you weekend watchers who love a good binge.

TRIAD PRINCESS

What: An action-comedy about the daughter of a triad boss (Angie) who runs away from her father's pre-arranged marriage and the hijinks that ensue, Triad Princess is a surprisingly light-hearted series that feels familiar if one grew up on a diet of Taiwanese idol drama. Not surprising, considering that it stars one of Taiwan's hottest actors, Jasper Liu — the male lead of the critically acclaimed 2018 Taiwanese film, More Than Blue.

The slow pacing of the show and the slapstick humour (a staple of Taiwanese idol dramas) can feel tiring but there's something inherently adorable about the strong and crude Angie having a softer side to her. She is brash, uncouth and won't hesitate to serve you a 'knuckle sandwich', but as it turns out, she is actually a huge fan of fictional Taiwan idol Jasper Xu (played by Jasper Liu) and has a shrine of him in her room.

PHOTO: Netflix SG

She even goes as far as to defy her father's wishes and take up the position of an undercover bodyguard to an actress in the same agency that manages Jasper — just to get an opportunity to meet him. Angie (played by Eugenie Liu) is such a spirited character that it's a treat to watch her navigate the unfamiliar world of glitz, glamour, and even love; even more than watching Jasper play a rather dull idol.

Where: Netflix; Season 1 is available now

AFTER THE STARS

PHOTO: Screengrab from Toggle

What: Ever wondered what a highly dramatised version of the local showbiz looks like? Then After the Stars should be on your watchlist because it's about as soapy as it can get. Jeanette Aw plays budding actress, Zheng Tianai, at an artiste management agency run by the 'Empress Dowager' (played by veteran actress Lin Meijiao). Jeanette's character is a simple girl-next-door who gets dragged into the vicious politics of showbiz because the agency's biggest star, Wang Ling (played by Dawn Yeoh), is pissed that she's dating the 'Crown Prince'.

Long story short, she gets framed for trading sex for a movie role because of Wang Ling's devious scheme, resulting in the loss of her career and boyfriend in one fell swoop.

Jeanette Aw and Shaun Chen in After the Stars. PHOTO: Screengrab from Toggle

Thankfully, the show doesn't drag out the conspiracy for too long (as such dramas are wont to do) so Jeanette gets justice by the end of the series premiere and goes on to be the agency's next big thing. She even snags a Best Actress nomination in the show's version of the Golden Horse Awards! However, the one thing she didn't recover was her relationship with the 'Crown Prince'; although it's infuriating that like all stereotypical leads in a romance drama, he doesn't want to tell her his motivations.

That said, it's been a while since we've had such a salacious and juicy drama that can possibly rival the likes of similar shows such as Korean drama Cruel Temptation.

Where: Toggle Premium; Toggle (the first five episodes will be available for free from Dec 16)

THE HAUNTED ROOMS 4

What: This supernatural Hong Kong reality TV series — a Viu Original — brings young intrepid hosts to a haunted hotel each episode. Despite the '4' in the show title, this is actually the third season, where the hosts visit Japan and Taiwan again.

The show sets itself differently by having people with the ability to see spirits examine each episode. An ominous red-eye icon as well as an explanation on what the spirits are doing appear on the screen every time they supposedly turn up.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Viu

Watching the first episode alone close to midnight led me to a couple of revelations: one, the human imagination can spook itself silly just fine without any jump scares or Sadako-esque entities crawling around. My heartbeat accelerates every time the red eye appears, even though there really could be nothing there.

Second, I now have newfound appreciation for the long advertisements that pop up ever so often in my free Viu subscription. Thirty minutes of consecutive ghost-hunting is too much for this old heart to bear.

Where: Viu; Episode 1 - 4 is available now

bryanlim@asiaone.com 

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
Streaming - Music/Video/Content

TRENDING

Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
No joke: Man claims his fart can kill mosquitoes
No joke: Man claims his fart can kill mosquitoes
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES