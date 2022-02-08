Goosebumps live-action series ordered at Disney+

Viewers beware, you’re in for a scare! Disney+ has picked up a Goosebumps TV series!

The new series inspired by the beloved R.L. Stine books was first announced as being in development in April 2020. Disney+ has given the show a 10-episode order.

Unlike the ’90s episodic anthology TV series, Disney+’s Goosebumps series will be closer to Sony’s recent live-action films starring Jack Black.

Neal H. Moritz of 2015’s Goosebumpsand 2018’s Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. will return to produce the series. Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Rob Letterman (Shark Tale) serve as writers and executive producers on the show.

According to Variety, Disney+‘s Goosebumps “follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Currently, no release date has been attached to the project.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.