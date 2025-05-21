Gordon Ramsay annoyed daughter is 'getting taught to cook' by someone else.

Gordon Ramsay is annoyed his daughter is "getting taught to cook" by someone else.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef — who has children Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 25, and 23-year-old Tilly with his wife Tana — has opened up about his youngest child's decision to follow in his footsteps by training at Ireland's Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Speaking to the UK version of Closer magazine, he quipped: "It does f*** me off from a chef's point of view, that she's getting taught to cook by someone other than Gordon Ramsay.

"Does she think that three stars is not relevant today?"

However, the Hell's Kitchen star insisted her decision proves his children aren't nepo babies relying on the family name.

He added: "She paid for herself — worked, saved the money, and has gone off to culinary school.

"I said goodbye and put her on the ferry and I thought, 'F***, why didn't she ask me to teach her? Is that my first big major f***-up?'

"I can't wait to ask that question — but it just goes to show how unspoilt my kids are.

"They're individually following their own path and aren't dependent on their parents. I think that's a good call."

Meanwhile, Gordon pointed out his son Jack has decided to avoid the trappings of fame by joining the Royal Marine Commandos.

He said: "He didn't ask to be born into a sort of famous family, and he's doing as I did — he's grafting, fending for himself, becoming independent, and not relying on his parents.

"He's got everything. I think the beginning salary for a Royal Marine Commander today is around £17,549 (S$30,437) — and the course is brutal, but his passing-out parade and the Green Beret mean something to him.

"I tell the kids that all the time — you'll appreciate it more if you're not handed it on a plate."

He noted that despite his own fame and fortune, his kids have focused on doing their own work.

Asked if he's motivated by money, he replied: "No, and the kids don't ask for it. They've all crafted their own careers, which is great from a parent's point of view."

