Gordon Ramsay welcomes 6th child

Gordon Ramsay has become a dad for the sixth time.

The TV chef - who has been married to Tana Ramsay since 1996 and already has Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and four-year-old Oscar with her - celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday (Nov 8) and took to social media three days later to announce the birth of his new son as he claimed he is now "done" having kids.

He wrote on Instagram: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done"

The Hell's Kitchen star shared the news alongside a series of images depicting himself, the newborn and his wife in the hospital and was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow faces in the comments section of the post.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman wrote: "Congrats mate!" whilst Paris Fury - who is married to boxing champion Tyson Fury and has seven children with him - sent her best wishes.

She wrote: "Congratulations to you all. Was thinking it the other day it can't be long. Best blessings xxxx"(sic)

Earlier this year, Gordon fuelled speculation that he was set to become a father again after joking that he did indeed have five children "the last time [he] looked" but believed his wife may be pregnant again after struggling to fit into her jeans.

During an appearance on Heart Radio when asked if he had five children, Gordon replied: "Last time I looked there was five, yes. I think there's one more on the way. Tana's jeans aren't fitting her."

Just weeks ago, Gordon opened up about his role as a dad as he reflected that because he "never had a father figure" himself, he felt the "pressure" to make something of himself for the sake of his own children.

He told People: "My job as a dad is to come up with a solution to their problems. That's the most important role of a dad. Growing up, I never had a father figure. Everything I was witnessing at the time was from an alcoholic father, so I knew I had to take the opposites. From that, there was the pressure to get out of the environment [I was] in."

