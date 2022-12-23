Gory Scooby-Doo origin series, Velma, sets January 2023 HBO Max debut

Velma has received a release date! The gory adult animated series based on the Scooby-Doo mythos will be out on Jan 12, 2023 on HBO Max.

The new series is a mature origin story for Velma Dinkley, the brainiac of the Mystery Inc. Gang. After a corpse is found in her high school, Velma teams up with Daphne, Shaggy and Fred to solve the murder. Velma will be voiced by Mindy Kaling whilst Constance Wu, Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton will voice Daphne, Shaggy and Fred respectively.

The official logline reads: This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colourful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

Fans got a sneak peek of Velma at New York Comic Con earlier this year with a clip that featured grisly murder, profanity and butts, fitting it in with HBO Max’s other adult animated shows like Harley Quinn.

This series is said to be a different interpretation of the popular children’s animated series too. Aside from the adult content, Velma in this HBO Max series is of South Asian descent. Whilst we will get to see the rest of the Mystery Inc. Gang, the beloved Scooby-Doo will unfortunately not be appearing.

Although the titular character was also recently confirmed to be a lesbian in the animated Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! animated movie, a social media post for the upcoming series hinted that Velma has a crush on Fred.

In addition to Kaling, Wu, Richardson and Howerton, the voice cast of Velma includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns.

This article was first published on Geek Culture.