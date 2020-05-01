Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AILEEN TAN EXCITED FOR SECOND KISSING SCENE IN 30 YEARS

Aileen Tan would be getting some snogging action in the new Channel 8 drama Happy Prince and the local veteran actress was over the moon because her partner would be a "xiao xian rou" ("little fresh meat" - a Mandarin slang to describe a young and handsome man).

Well, initially.

During a press conference on Friday (Jan 3), the 53-year-old told the media that this would be her second kissing scene in 30 years. She was so excited, she even spoke to her husband about it and wondered who her co-star would be.

Alas, fortune didn't favour the willing and it turned out that her scene partner was an actor whom she was not familiar with, which made it stressful and challenging. And she didn't get any tongue action out of it because they were filming for conservative Channel 8.

So Aileen made sure to ask the executive producer: "My next kissing scene, can I choose which xiao xian rou I want?"

SOMEONE TRIED TO PHOTOGRAPH CECILIA CHEUNG'S SON AND SHE WAS NOT HAVING IT

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

Get too close to a lioness' cub, and she will roar.

And that's exactly what Hong Kong singer-actress Cecilia Cheung did when a stranger tried to photograph her youngest child, Marcus. It's no secret that Cecilia, 39, is fiercely protective of her son and hasn't even come close to revealing the father's identity after more than a year.

Despite her proclivity for uploading selfies and videos of herself and her other sons Lucas and Quintus, she has yet to post a clear image of Marcus, opting to cover his face with a sticker or an emoji.

A nosy stranger might have just stepped on her toes when he tried to photograph Marcus while Cecilia was having a day out with her sons at a theme park on Jan 1.

In return, she took a picture of him and uploaded it onto Instagram Stories where she wrote: "Dear Sir, please don't secretly photograph little kids and respect other people's privacy."

However, in classic Cecilia fashion, she put a sticker of a smiley-faced apple to conceal the man's identity.

SHAUN CHEN IS FINE WITH DAUGHTERS DATING OLDER MEN

PHOTO: Instagram/shaunchenhongyu

Most Asian parents might be sticklers for tradition and frown upon relationships with huge age gaps. But 41-year-old actor Shaun Chen isn't one of them.

When talking about his daughters' future love life, he revealed that he will allow them to date men who are 20 years their senior.

During a recent press conference for his show, After The Stars, he told 8 Days: "Aiya, older guys are better. It’s okay even if they are 20 years older. As long as the guy is healthy, mature and has a stable life, why not? As long as the guy treats them well, it’s okay!”

He's not worried if they date playboys too — much like his character on the show. While it might be "a lesson to learn", he thinks that his daughters will be the heartbreakers instead.

He said: "Girls these days are so tough! My daughters have strong personalities and I'm not worried about them getting bullied by boys!”

bryanlim@asiaone.com

