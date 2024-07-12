Gossip mill: Anita Yuen stars in Chris Tong's movie, Richard Low's culinary curiosity stops at tarantulas, K-actor under investigation for alleged drink-driving and assault

Anita Yuen stars in Chris Tong's movie

Malaysian actress Chris Tong is producing and acting in an upcoming Cantonese movie slated for Chinese New Year 2025, and the lensing ceremony for it took place yesterday (July 11).

Called Mom's Big News, the movie stars Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen as Rita, a 53-year-old woman who is planning for retirement with her husband (Malaysian radio DJ Chan Fong) when they find out that they're having a baby.

Fellow Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim also came to visit the set in a show of support.

"So happy and touched," former Mediacorp star Chris, 41, shared in an Instagram post. "We missed each other on (Astro drama) Great Resonance last time, but this time, Michelle Yim came to visit me and Anita despite being so busy."

"She also helped thread our sewing machine."

Chan Fong told Malaysian media that the story was inspired by a pregnancy scare his wife once had, when she stopped menstruating and made them worry that she would be having another child at nearly 50.

"I already have three children. If [we got pregnant with] a fourth one, it would disrupt our retirement plan," he said.

Anita, 52, is shooting a film in Malaysia for the first time and said: "Because I don't know everyone involved, I just looked at the subject and the script.

"I have always wanted to shoot a movie with a topic that's beyond geographical boundaries. Especially at my age, fertility issues are a big concern for everyone."

When asked if she got paid a "friendship fee" for the movie, Anita candidly said no, as she wasn't yet friends with the cast before she joined the project.

She added that, at this point in her career, she would rather have a good story over a high pay.

Richard Low's culinary curiosity stops at tarantulas

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recently approved 16 insect species as food, but are you brave enough to have a taste?

Veteran local actor Richard Low has eaten his fair share of exotic food items, including bee pupae, scorpions and ants.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, the 72-year-old said: "I ate bee pupae at a local stir-fry stall when I was filming in China. They tasted pretty good, a bit like eating hot cheese.

"I ate scorpions and ants in Singapore many years ago. Scorpions are very similar to fried shrimps, but with very little meat. Ants have no taste, so I didn't eat them often after trying them."

He draws the line at eating tarantulas, though.

"I recently saw a TV show introducing fried black tarantulas. They were quite huge and so scary. I don't dare to eat them," he said.

Thankfully, tarantulas are not on the SFA list.

Other exotic foods Richard has tried over the years include wild game and three-snake soup in Hong Kong. But nowadays, he feels his body isn't as strong as before, so he sticks to less adventurous food, and has also cut down on his sugar, salt and oil intake.

He'd still eat insects if required for filming, though.

K-actor under investigation for alleged drink-driving and assault

An unnamed "popular" Korean actor in his 40s is under investigation for allegedly drink-driving and assaulting members of the public who reported him to the police, reported JTBC News.

The incident occurred around 3.40am on July 2, and the actor is accused of drinking at a Gangnam restaurant and driving to his home in Seongdong, three kilometres away.

According to the police, his blood alcohol level was sufficient for licence revocation, which stands at 0.08 in South Korea.

JTBC showed censored footage of the incident reportedly shot at the parking lot of the actor's apartment complex, where two men are seemingly holding him back and preventing him from fleeing.

The actor can be seen in a heated argument with them, attempting to shove them off and grabbing one of them by the neck.

In a subsequent phone call with MBC, he admitted that he was driving under the influence, but denied the assault.

"I drank half a bottle of soju with my acquaintances and decided to drive home myself as I couldn't get a proxy driver. When the police came, I even admitted to drink-driving," he said.

"When I got out of my car, some men with tattoos approached me and filmed me, and kept grabbing at me saying they'd report it to the media. I resisted them, but didn't cause any injuries."

He added that he has filed a countersuit against them for assault.

