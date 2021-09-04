Gossip mill: Christopher Lee in running for Best Actor in Golden Bell Awards but son can't smile — and other entertainment news this week

Local actor Christopher Lee, 50, announced on Sept 2 that he's been nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film in the 56th Golden Bell Awards for his role in Workers. Sharing in his excitement, his wife Fann Wong, 50, posted a congratulatory welfie with their son Zed, 7, on Instagram.

Although Ah Jie was all smiles in the photo, posing with a finger heart, the boy appeared to be less enthusiastic about his father's nomination. Fann explained her son's seeming indifference in the caption: "My son is happy, but he insists that his image isn’t a toothless one. We can slowly feel his happiness within."

Zed's reaction could be because of a recent video that Fann posted on Instagram, where she proclaimed that she loves her son's toothless image. In the clip, you could see the boy has lost his front baby teeth.

Christopher previously snagged the Golden Bell Awards' Best Actor in 2014 for his role in Taiwanese drama A Good Wife. Perhaps we'll see Zed with a full grin when Christopher gets his next nomination?

'The boy who stole our hearts': Vincent Ng's son turns 3

As the Lee family celebrate Christopher's nomination, former actor Vincent Ng also has something to celebrate about — his son Zander's third birthday.

On Aug 30, Vincent uploaded a series of photos from his son's birthday celebration, with the caption 'The boy who stole our hearts'. The post included photos of Zander's birthday cupcakes, a family portrait, and some shots of baby Zander.

The comments section was filled with well-wishes from other local celebs such as Terence Cao, Zheng Geping, Priscelia Chan, and Apple Hong.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/vincentwqh

Members of K-pop boy band Enhypen test positive for Covid-19 just before comeback

On Sept 2, five out of seven members of K-pop boy band Enhypen tested positive for Covid-19. Their management agency Belift Lab confirmed that Jung-won, Hee-seung, Jay, Jake, and Sung-hoon were already in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient.

The K-pop community showered the boys with love and support, trending the hashtag #AlwayswithENHYPEN. Fans even hosted a prayer session on Twitter Spaces on Sept 3 at midnight.

The group had to cancel their appearance at the music showcase KCON:TACT HI-5 which was scheduled for Sept 19. They were also in the midst of preparations for a comeback in late September, which might now be delayed.

claudiatan@asiaone.com

estherlam@asiaone.com