Gossip mill: Christopher Lee's brother Frederick gets engaged, Sharon Au heartbroken by dad's death, HK actors go from onscreen father-daughter to real-life couple

Christopher Lee's brother Frederick gets engaged

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1kJpTOpGwV/[/embed]

The year started off strong for Frederick Lee as the Malaysian actor based in Taiwan proposed to his non-celebrity girlfriend of a decade, Jess.

Frederick, the younger brother of actor Christopher Lee, shared an Instagram post earlier today (Jan 2) showing himself holding hands with Jess, who is wearing a ring, writing: "I say hey… She said 'yes'… Let's write a new chapter in life together."

Other photos show the 47-year-old getting down on one knee at what appears to be a restaurant, and his entourage — including Christopher, his wife, actress Fann Wong, and their son Zed — raising their glasses.

Congratulations poured in from Frederick's showbiz pals, including Jesseca Liu, Chen Xiuhuan, Zhang Yaodong and Zheng Geping.

"Been waiting for the longest time!" commented fellow Malaysian actress Sora Ma. "Finally, finally! Congratulations, congratulations."

Christopher, 52, commented: "Congratulations, congratulations to the master and his wife. We are witnesses!" while Fann, 52, also sent her well wishes.

Sharon Au heartbroken by dad's death

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1jYA5ENL_q/[/embed]

Singaporean actress-host Sharon Au posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec 31) about how she lost her father at the age of 74 in year 2023.

"Rest in peace and in eternal light, Dad. Inconsolable. Until we meet again," she shared alongside a video of candles in a church. "You have lived. Now fly free. Love you, Jeffrey Au."

In a subsequent post on Jan 1, Sharon shared a portrait of her late father, adding that she had "too many regrets".

Sharon was met with condolences from a number of local celebrities including Zoe Tay, Felicia Chin, Pan Lingling, Mark Lee, Fann Wong, Jesseca Liu and Chen Xiuhuan.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn0x6fYAPjT/[/embed]

Hong Kong actors go from onscreen father-daughter to real-life couple

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Rad5-PBUy/?hl=en[/embed]

Hong Kong actor Justin Cheung, 40, confirmed his relationship with 24-year-old model Angel Zang on Dec 25, sharing a collage on Instagram with the hashtag #OurSecondChristmas.

Celebrity couples with large age gaps often get derided as "father-daughter" relationships, but Justin takes the moniker in stride.

"Actually, I played Angel's father before. In the movie P.T.G.F., she really acted as my daughter," he posted in an Instagram Story, sharing a screengrab of the 2021 movie.

In a separate Instagram Story, Justin declared that Angel had been "the first person to tame" him.

While Justin got to know Angel on the set of P.T.G.F., he shared that they only started dating a year later after they met again.

