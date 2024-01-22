Gossip mill: Coldplay is in Singapore, Fan Bingbing filming with Liam Neeson, Andy Lau surprises audience in cinema catching his film

Coldplay is in Singapore

After months of anticipation, British rock band Coldplay is finally in Singapore.

Bassist Guy Berryman took to his Instagram Stories yesterday (Jan 21) to share an aerial view of Singapore.

The photo shows parts of Dover and Clementi, from the Singtel Tetris Tower, Singapore Polytechnic and Dover Court International School to HDB blocks and condominiums in the vicinity.

Coldplay performs in Singapore for six nights at the National Stadium, from Jan 23 to 27 and Jan 30 to 31.

Fan Bingbing filming with Liam Neeson

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing was recently spotted filming for her upcoming movie The Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky starring Liam Neeson.

It was previously reported that filming would begin in Walhalla, a town in Victoria, Australia, this month and now a photo has surfaced of Bingbing, 42, with the 71-year-old actor from Northern Ireland.

While Bingbing may still be persona non-grata in China due to her tax evasion scandal from 2018, she has made a return on Western red carpets and magazines.

She also made her comeback last year in Green Night, which sees her play a Chinese woman who escapes an abusive situation with a South Korean husband and goes on an adventure with a green-haired drug smuggler (Lee Joo-young).

Andy Lau surprises audience in cinema catching his film

Moviegoers catching Andy Lau's new movie I Did It My Way in Hong Kong were met with a surprise at a screening last Friday (Jan 19) — the superstar himself.

The 62-year-old snuck into the cinema to gauge the audience's reaction to his new flick.

"Entering the theatre and experiencing a movie with the audience was something I only tried at midnight shows in the past back in the 1990s," Andy reportedly told moviegoers. "Since the 2000s, I rarely go to the theatres and I usually only go for premieres. But when I actually see the audience's reactions in a regular screening, the feeling is very different."

He also took a group photo with the audience and was excited when he saw children in the cinema with their parents.

"I will keep shooting movies, I hope your grandkids will also come watch them in the future!" he told them.

