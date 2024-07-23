Gossip mill: Dennis Chew releases poly FYP film in cinema, Hwang Jung-eum has new boyfriend during divorce, K-pop fan suffers concussion after alleged assault by security

Dennis Chew releases poly FYP film in cinema

Local DJ Dennis Chew and his five Ngee Ann Polytechnic group mates premiered their final year project (FYP) short film at Golden Village Great World last night (July 22).

Titled Hi, DJ?, it starred local actor Shawn Thia and singer-songwriter Stella Seah, and several local celebrities were in attendance.

Veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan shared on her Instagram Story that she had brought her whole Sunny Side Up — the Mediacorp long-form drama which she starred in — family to the premiere, including Wang Yuqing, Noah Yap, Xenia Tan, Marc Valentine and Loh Ling Ying.

Also present were Chen Hanwei, Ix Shen, Hong Huifang and her singer son Calvert Tay.

Xenia, who is Shawn's fiancee, also shared an Instagram Story from the gala, congratulating Dennis, 50, and his classmates.

In a previous Instagram post commemorating the end of his polytechnic journey, Dennis shared that the aim of his FYP was to promote the "continued culture of listening to the radio" to the youth.

"This includes preparing and shooting a short film as well as a talk show, holding a movie premiere, and ensuring the sustainability of our project," he wrote.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7os8fCP1pK/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

Hwang Jung-eum has new boyfriend during divorce

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5I_sD1Pwvg/?img_index=1[/embed]

Actress Hwang Jung-eum is in the middle of divorce proceedings, but that hasn't stopped her from finding love again.

South Korean publication Edaily reported yesterday that the 39-year-old was spotted on a date with an unnamed basketball player, and Dispatch alleged that it was Wonju DB Promy and national team player Kim Jong-kyu, 33.

While her agency did not confirm the identity of her new beau, they shared with the media: "It is true that Hwang Jung-eum and a basketball player have recently been seeing each other with mutual interest, but it is a sensitive situation.

"Her divorce proceedings are still ongoing."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7B1-xZyImP/[/embed]

Jung-eum married professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016, and has two children with him. She initially filed for divorce in 2020 before reconciling with him, but did so again in February 2024.

She mistakenly accused a non-celebrity woman of having an affair with Lee, subjecting her to online harassment, and had to publicly apologise for the error in April.

K-pop fan suffers concussion after alleged assault by security

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5tLD2QSH_P/[/embed]

A teenage K-pop fan was allegedly assaulted by a security guard while trying to catch her favourite group Cravity at the airport, South Korean media JTBC reported yesterday.

The incident took place on June 23 and was shared by the fan on X.

In the video, the security guard can be seen shoving the girl and nearly knocking the phone out of her hand. When she protests, he gets aggressive with her and tells her she pushed him, which she denies.

In her posts, she also alleged that the security guard assaulted her again and filmed her back while taunting her, and continued to pursue her with his phone even after she left the airport gate.

240623 김포 공항 입국 #크래비티 #시큐 #공론화 공익을 위해 트윗 작성합니다.

240623 김포공항 입국 당시 저는 시큐에게 머리를 구 타당하였고, 당황한 저는 무시로 대응하였습니다. 첫번째 머리 구타 이후에도 시큐는 저에게 짜증 섞인 말투로 "붙지말라고" 라는 말과 함께 수차례 폭력을 가했습니 pic.twitter.com/KN1yR7OJ0v — 미니 (@symini0917) June 23, 2024

"I was so scared that I left and went home," the girl told JTBC. "But when I got back, the area where I was hit hurt, and I had a headache."

She added that she went to the hospital and got diagnosed with a concussion.

However, the security guard told JTBC: "I only lifted her hand upwards and did not mean to hit her."

The girl has since filed a police complaint against the security guard, and the CCTV footage from the airport is currently being reviewed for investigations.

Starship Entertainment, which manages Cravity, issued a statement apologising for the "inappropriate behaviour of a security guard".

"As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately terminated our contract with the company responsible for Cravity's on-site security," they added.

"Additionally, we are preparing security protocols and training procedures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future, ensuring the safety of our fans and artists."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgUlh0J35NI&ab_channel=JTBCNews[/embed]

