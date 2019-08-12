Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week

DOCTOR TELLS ZHENG GEPING TO STOP WORKING OUT

Always listen to your doctor. But then, we always knew Singapore's resident shirt-less hunkle Zheng Geping has a bit of a rebel in him. (Remember how he proved everyone wrong and got a muscly six-pack bod when he was in his 40s?)

So despite being told by his doctor to rein in his physical trainings because of multiple injuries sustained while filming stunts (and "because you aren't young anymore"), the 55-year-old actor and executive producer isn't resting idle on the gym bench.

He told CNA that he's on light bodyweight exercises simply because he can't go without activity for too long. Plus, he's hoping to do one last shirtless shoot or scene in five years' time, when he's 60. From then forth, the shirt stays on.

Online petition, anyone?

TAIWANESE DIRECTOR WINS AWARD FOR SHORT FILM SHOT ON iPHONE

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Taiwanese filmmaker Liao Ming-yi has won the Grand Prize at the FiLMiCFest Worldwide Mobile Film Festival, besting over 1,550 entries from 84 countries, with a short film shot entirely on an iPhone.

Titled Parking, the film shows a man trying to achieve the perfect parking position for his car: 33.3cm from the line. Although he suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), he is in fact a psychiatrist treating patients of OCD, but has thus far been unable to help himself. Interested? You can watch the video here

Liao's next film I WeirDO, to be released in spring next year, is also expected to be the first full-length feature film from Taiwan and Asia to be shot on an iPhone.

GODFREY GAO'S MOTHER ASKS FRIENDS AND FANS TO LET HIM GO

A friend of the late actor has posted on Instagram a message from Godfrey's mother asking friends and fans to pray for him with positive thoughts.

She reportedly feels that Godfrey's spirit is still around, unable to move on because he's worried about the grief that has enveloped his loved ones. With the prayers, the family hopes that Godfrey can understand everyone will be alright, and that he can let go and go to heaven.

R.I.P, Godfrey. 

Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
