Enhypen's bodyguard shoves female fans, Girls' Generation to make comeback for anniversary, Twice members start own Instagram accounts

Enhypen's bodyguard shoves female fans roughly

Was the bodyguard overzealous in protecting the idols, or did the fans "deserve" it?

In a short video clip uploaded to social media, a burly male bodyguard is seen shoving some female fans of popular South Korean boy band Enhypen at Incheon airport yesterday (May 16).

According to fan-site Allkpop, which called it an "assault", a netizen wrote on Twitter: "This is not the first time that a Korean idol group's bodyguard pushes a person just for invading the space of their idol. Please do not defend them. They should not be violent like that."

However, there are also comments defending the bodyguard, saying he was only protecting his charges against the mob of fans. A video by Dispatch Korea showed the chaotic scene where throngs of fans surged forward and pushed against a wall of bodyguards just to get closer to the idols.

"The fans who got pushed and went flying deserved it. They're not respecting Enhypen's freaking personal space," said one netizen.

Girls' Generation to make comeback for 15th anniversary

Five years after they appeared together for their sixth album Holiday Night, Girls' Generation — the grand dame of K-pop girl groups — will make their comeback in August with a new album to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut.

The octet will also appear in various TV programmes and star in their own reality show, SM Entertainment announced today (May 17).

After Sooyoung, Seohyun and Tiffany left the group in 2017, the remaining five members — Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny and Hyoyeon — continued their music careers as Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, the band's second sub-unit.

Twice members start own Instagram accounts

PHOTO: Instagram/Twice

The girls have been using their group Instagram account since their debut in 2015 and finally, all nine members of popular South Korean girl group Twice launched their individual accounts yesterday.

Within a day, each of them have at least 1.9 million followers, with Momo and Sana clocking the highest at 2.4 million followers.

Click on the links to follow Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jihyo, Mina, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Sana and Momo on Instagram.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com