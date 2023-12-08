Gossip mill: Fan Bingbing visits Johor Sultan, Maria Cordero recommends urine remedy, Jeon Somi slammed by BigBang fans

Fan Bingbing visits Johor Sultan

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ggfR7pgwt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

She hit our shores recently for the Singapore International Film Festival.

Now she's across the border meeting royalty.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing took to Instagram to share how she visited the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Wednesday (Dec 6).

"An unforgettable honour meeting the Sultan of this stunning Malaysian state. Touched by His Majesty's warmth and grace," wrote the 42-year-old.

According to a post on the ruler's Facebook page, Bingbing was accompanied by her mother Zhang Chuanmei and the visit was facilitated by her Johor-born international manager Jersey Chong.

Chong told the Royal Press Office: "As Anak Johor, I am so proud that my Sultan will be the next King of Malaysia. We wrote officially to the Johor Istana to enquire if Bingbing could call on His Majesty. We were thrilled when the reply came that Tuanku Sultan had graciously agreed to meet Bingbing."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0jNoOpJSjp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Bingbing also shared photos of herself indulging in durians, commenting how it was "sedapnya (so delicious)".

"This is heaven for all durian lovers! I’ve tried D101, D24 XO, Tekka, D197 Musang King, D200 Black Thorn... They also taught me to drink from the durian carpel to avoid body heat, so interesting!"

Maria Cordero recommends urine remedy

Maria Cordero has left netizens divided after she recommended urine to treat eczema on babies.

[[nid:661868]]

The 69-year-old Hong Kong veteran actress-host posted a video on Chinese social media app Douyin claiming that baby urine is a sterile disinfectant that can soothe the skin.

"We take fresh baby’s urine that is still warm and apply it around the baby's mouth. After five minutes, rinse it off thoroughly with water. Within five days, the eczema will be gone," she said, adding that her daughter-in-law has done so on her four children.

"After it worked on the first child, she used the same treatment for the next three."

Netizens were divided on her advice, with some agreeing with her and others calling it "nonsense".

"Children's urine cures all diseases," said one netizen, perhaps sarcastically.

Another remarked that their late grandmother "said the same thing".

Others said that Maria is "fighting poison with poison" and even telling her not to "talk nonsense".

Jeon Somi slammed by BigBang fans

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0WC6uxrCwq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

K-pop soloist Jeon Somi is trending on X, but not for reasons she might like.

On Dec 7, the 22-year-old responded to a fan who copied a trend where one would list a group of celebrities they dislike while proclaiming their love for one.

The fan wrote: "F*** BigBang, f*** Treasure, f*** Winner, f*** iKon, f***, 2NE1, we like you Somi, f*** Loren."

"Yay they like me," responded Somi, rubbing netizens the wrong way. The reply is now deleted.

Netizens and fans of the other mentioned artistes then slammed Somi, while others defended her.

Somi has since been trending on X under the Music topic.

"It's always 'we want fun idols' until an idol actually has fun and a good sense of humour... we freaking love you Somi," said one netizen, receiving over 20,000 likes.

"If that was her having fun, then she needs to learn what having fun means because that isn’t it," remarked a BigBang fan.

[[nid:661790]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.