Gossip mill: Got7's BamBam sorry for alarming post, Girls' Generation's Yuri takes dangerous photos, Girl's Day's Hyeri and Got7's Youngjae cast in new K-drama

Got7's BamBam sorry for alarming post

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8UsM_yv_Qi/?img_index=1[/embed]

BamBam made an alarming post yesterday morning (July 25) that had fans worried.

The Got7 member took to his Instagram Story to post on a black background: "I just want to sleep and don't wake up so I can finally rest."

He has since deleted the Story.

Several fans took to social media to write that "someone needs to check on BamBam", and also criticised his agency Abyss Company.

Somebody needs to check on Bambam pic.twitter.com/DQWaoTTNe3 — Kritika {뱀사람} 🍋 (@ahgatika) July 24, 2024

BamBam finished his recent world tour in May, and will make a comeback in July followed by a showcase tour starting in August, and fans believe his schedule is too swamped.

"Twice in less than a month he has said, 'I want to rest'," a fan wrote on X. "Why does he have to ask so much? Stop treating him like a money bag and take care of him."

Earlier this month, BamBam, 27, posted on X: "I really, really want to rest".

When a fan responded: "Take a couple of weeks to do nothing, sleep or spend time with your family," the Thai singer-rapper responded: "If they let me…"

if they let me... — BamBam (@BamBam1A) July 5, 2024

BamBam apologised for worrying fans in another Story update yesterday and assured them he will be "okay".

He wrote that has been under "a lot of pressure and stress" over the last year and his body hasn't been feeling well "for a long time now", and so he sometimes gets "sensitive and emotional".

"I'll do my best this year and will find my time to rest," he added.

Girls' Generation's Yuri takes dangerous photos

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9hbKbMSEZ7[/embed]

Yuri from Girls' Generation has come under fire for some dangerous photos she took on a trip to Jeju Island.

A now-deleted Instagram post she made on July 24 showed her standing and lying on breakwater structures called tetrapods.

According to Brighthub Engineering, tetrapods are four-legged concrete structures that come together to form an "interlocking, porous barrier" and " dissipate the force of incoming waves by making the water flow around rather than against them".

However, because they have large gaps, someone could fall in between the structures and get trapped. According to South Korean media, the country's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries designated them as "dangerous zones" in 2020 and people trespassing on them could face fines of up to 1 million won (S$970).

Fans expressed their worries for Yuri, 34, before her Instagram post was deleted, reportedly commenting: "Tetrapods are dangerous, don't go up there!"

K-netizens on anonymous forum Theqoo criticised her, with some saying these areas tend to have warning signs against climbing onto the tetrapods.

"I don't understand why she went in despite the warnings posted everywhere, and then even uploaded it to Instagram," a netizen wrote.

Others also feared that fans may try to copy her dangerous behaviour.

A netizen wrote: "When celebrities post things like this, a lot of regular people try to imitate them."

"Wow, there are so many people who really don't know about this," another commented. "There needs to be a large-scale campaign [warning about it]. Please, it's dangerous, never go there!"

Girl's Day's Hyeri and Got7's Youngjae cast in new K-drama

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9lxOyxTr_P/?img_index=1[/embed]

Hyeri from the girl group Girl's Day has been cast in the upcoming K-drama Friendly Rivalry opposite actress Chung Soo-bin, South Korean media outlets announced on July 23.

Based on a Korean webtoon, the K-drama will follow Woo Seul-ki (Soo-bin), an orphan who enrols in an elite girls' high school.

While she initially doesn't get along with her classmates, Seul-ki gets approached by the most popular student in the school, a student named Yoo Je-yi (Hyeri) who comes from a wealthy and powerful background.

[[nid:695036]]

Kang Hye-won will also play Joo Ye-ri and Oh Woo-ri will play Choi Kyeong.

South Korea publications Sports Donga also announced on the same day that Got7's Youngjae was cast in the drama, though his role remains unknown.

His agency And But Company confirmed it on July 24, writing: "See you in 2025!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9yMGeHyjXW/[/embed]

[[nid:694901]]

drimac@asiaone.com