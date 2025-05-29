Gossip mill: Henry Lau welcomed by fans at Changi Airport, Cha Eun-woo and Rowoon to enlist in July

Henry Lau welcomed by fans at Changi Airport

Henry Lau arrived at Changi Airport late last night (May 28) where eager fans were waiting with bouquets to welcome him to Singapore.

Videos of the Canadian singer-songwriter's arrival were shared on Xiaohongshu.

The 35-year-old is here in Singapore to attend the grand opening of Lacoste's first concept store in Southeast Asia at Ion Orchard at 4pm today.

Henry debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group Super Junior-M in 2008 before his departure in 2018. He is now based in South Korea and China.

Rowoon to enlist on July 21

Korean actor Rowoon will enlist soon, beginning his mandatory military service on July 21, according to a report by MyDaily.

His management agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the news and said he will be an active-duty soldier in the army.

The 28-year-old will hold his Before Blooming fan-meet in Seoul on May 31.

In 2016, Rowoon debuted as part of boy group SF9 which he left in 2023. He began his acting career in 2017 in School 2017 and his Disney+ project The Murky Stream is set to premiere later this year.

Cha Eun-woo to enlist on July 28

Earlier this month, actor-singer Cha Eun-woo was reported to have applied for the Republic of Korea Army band. Today, his management agency Fantagio confirmed that the 28-year-old has been accepted.

The statement said he will enter the training camp on July 28 to undergo basic military training before joining the Army Band.

"To prevent safety accidents due to crowding on the day of enlistment, we would like to inform you that Cha Eun-woo's enlistment location and time will be kept private and no separate events will be held." the agency added.

Last month, it was reported that Eun-woo, who's also a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, will be taking on his first leading role in a movie, titled First Ride. He is also expected to finish filming the Netflix series The Wonder Fools with Park Eun-bin this month.

[[nid:718498]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com