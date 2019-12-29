Gossip mill: This Hong Kong star chooses to travel in economy class for work - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: Screengrab/Oriental Daily
AsiaOne

LOUIS KOO TRAVELS IN ECONOMY FOR WORK

Plebeians like us can only dream of travelling in Business or (gasp) First Class, even for a short trip to Kuala Lumpur.

So it's almost unfathomable that a popular A-lister would willingly choose to travel Economy.

Yet, the Hong Kong actor was recently spotted sitting in Economy class and happily slurping down cup noodles on a 150-minute flight to Shanghai for work. Nani?!

But anyone familiar with Hong Kong showbiz would know the 49-year-old is no ordinary human. The famously thrifty man has funded over 100 schools in China as well as numerous medical and water storage facilities, while remaining low-profile about his philanthropy.

New Year's resolution: be like Louis Koo (doing good, not travelling Economy).

TAIWANESE SINGER CHEER CHEN GETTING SUED FOR ADULTERY

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter was photographed kissing a man in public on Christmas Day, and next thing you know, it was revealed that he is actually married (albeit separated).

Cheer's management company, replying on the 44-year-old's behalf, said she apologises unreservedly to the wife and is no longer in contact with the man. She reportedly only met him recently and didn't know he is married.

The wife is nevertheless furious and said she is suing Cheer on three grounds, one of which is adultery.

On the bright side, it's better that they find out about him now than later.

NEW HEAVENLY SWORD AND DRAGON SABRE MOVIE NEXT YEAR

Fans of the Louis Cha wuxia classic can enjoy another interpretation when Hong Kong director Wong Jing gives it a fresh spin.

Filming will begin next year, and even though the cast hasn't been announced, rumour has it that Raymond Lam will take on the lead role of Zhang Wuji, Louis Koo as his father Zhang Cuishan, and Janice Man as Zhao Min.

Meanwhile, Donnie Yen is said to play Zhang Sanfeng. Eh, didn't he say he wouldn't be taking on any kung fu film after Ip Man 4: The Finale?

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

