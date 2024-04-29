Gossip mill: K-pop girl group disbands after member works as hostess, Zerobaseone coming to Singapore for 1st concert tour, local actors' Facebook accounts taken over by hackers

K-pop girl group disbands after member works as hostess

K-pop idol Haru from the girl group Nature shocked fans on April 26 when she appeared in a promotional video for an adult entertainment establishment in Japan.

Introducing herself as Sakura Ruru, the 24-year-old revealed that she has been working there for three months.

"When I was 18 years old, I debuted as a K-pop idol and promoted for about six years. Now, I'm working as a hostess to save up funds to establish my own dance studio," she said in the video which has since been taken down.

Haru, whose real name is Haruno Abe, wrote to her Instagram supporters about the video that same day: "There are some negative comments on social media, but I hope you will warmly support me as I'm working hard for my life goals."

She added that she's able to meet "many great people" at the establishment and is enjoying her job as a hostess.

Nature's agency n.CH Entertainment released a statement explaining that Nature had halted group promotions at the time: "Haru has returned home to Japan, but recently, she has been unreachable. We are trying to reach her and confirm the facts."

On April 27, n.CH Entertainment announced the group's disbandment, stating that they came to the decision after a long discussion with the nine members - Haru, Lu, Sohee, Aurora, Saebom, Chaebin, Loha, Uchae and Sunshine.

"While Nature will be wrapping up group activities, member Kim So-hee will remain an artist at the company and continue her individual promotions in music, acting and more," said the agency.

"We thank everyone for their love and support thus far and we ask that you encourage and support the members of Nature in the future."

Zerobaseone coming to Singapore for first concert tour

Rookie K-pop boy group Zerobaseone will be hitting our shores as part of their first concert tour titled The First Tour.

The concert will be held on Sept 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The nine members, which consists of Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky (real name Shen Quanrui), Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook and Han Yu-jin, will also be performing in Seoul, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, Aichi and Kanagawa.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Zerobaseone was formed through Mnet's 2023 survival show Boys Planet. They debuted on July 10 the same year and will remain active for two years and six months.

Local actors' Facebook accounts taken over by hackers

Local actors Edmund Chen and Florence Tan took to Instagram yesterday (April 28) to share that their Facebook accounts have been hacked.

Edmund, 63, warned his followers to avoid any interaction with the account or anyone claiming to be him on Facebook: "I have reported this incident to the police, and I personally visited Facebook's offices for assistance, but unfortunately, the situation remains unresolved."

He added that he won't be opening another account on the social media platform and urged everyone to be vigilant.

Florence, 46, said that she was hacked on Aug 25 last year and has not received a response for her report from Meta, who owns Facebook.

