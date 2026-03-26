Gossip mill: Kim Nam-gil debuts as singer, Koe Yeet announces pregnancy, Hsu Nai-lin vacations in Singapore

Kim Nam-gil debuts as singer

Will we be seeing a Music Bank stage from Kim Nam-gil soon?

The South Korean actor's agency Gilstory Ent announced yesterday (March 25) that he'll be debuting as a singer under the stage name CoolTone, with his first single On My Way to You scheduled to drop today.

According to South Korean media reports, On My Way to You is a rock song that captures a man's heartfelt confession as he runs toward the one he loves.

It is produced by the singer-songwriter duo Rocoberry, who produced Ailee's I Will Go To You Like the First Snow and co-wrote Yoon Mi-rae's Always, for the hit 2016 dramas Goblin and Descendants of the Sun respectively.

Nam-gil, 46, will be holding his fan-meet 2026 Fan Meeting G.I.L in Seoul on March 28, where he will reportedly be performing his single for the first time.

Koe Yeet announces pregnancy

Malaysian actress Koe Yeet is pregnant.

The 34-year-old broke the news through a video posted on her social media accounts on March 24.

In the video, she whips out her phone to show a cartoon version of herself on the screen before moving the device to cover her belly. The screen changes to an animated drawing of an infant in a womb. She did not reveal the baby's gender.

The announcement comes six months after her wedding reception last September.

Koe Yeet has starred in Singapore productions such as Jack Neo's 2008 film Ah Long Pte Ltd and the 2020 Channel 5 period series Titoudao: Inspired by the True Story of a Wayang Star.

Hsu Nai-lin vacations in Singapore

Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin was in Singapore again recently, sharing photos of his family vacation on March 24.

The 66-year-old came with his wife Wang Chia-lien, eldest son Brian and daughter-in-law Anya Sopova, a Russian singer. They went for an afternoon tea session at Marina Bay Sands.

The couple also have a daughter Sabrina, and son Ting Yong.

Nai-lin wrote: "On holiday with my family at MarinaBaySands in Singapore. We happened to bump into Gary, the third-generation owner of King's Joy - a restaurant that used to be hugely popular in Taiwan."

He was also in Singapore last September with Chia-lien and their grandson.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com