Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week

Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan were 'chased away' by a shop owner when fans swarmed the entrance of the shop.
PHOTO: Weibo
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

NICHOLAS TSE AND EASON CHAN 'CHASED AWAY' BY SHOP OWNER

Any celebrity has their fair share of fans but it's always amusing when they run into people who don't subscribe to idol worship.

And that was the case for Hong Kong singer-actors Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan when, according to a China Press report on Nov 21, they were 'chased away' by a shop owner.

The duo were filming a variety show in Hong Kong where they were trying out street food. Their presence, predictably, drew a large crowd that swarmed the entrance of a shop that they were filming at.

PHOTO: Weibo

Noticing the inconvenience caused, Eason sheepishly told the shop owner: "Sorry for disrupting your business."

Instead of waving it off politely, the shop owner told them to "please hurry up", prompting laughs from the onlookers. Both Nicholas and Eason were also slightly taken aback and quickly took their leave after saying their goodbyes to the owner.

PORNSAK SAYS MICHELLE CHONG IS THE BEST BOSS

Michelle Chong with her Left Profile artistes Lee Teng (left) and Pornsak (right). PHOTO: Instagram/immichellechong

Michelle Chong is well known for her many impersonations in her comedy sketches but this time, she's not putting on a performance.

In an Instagram post by her colleague (and employee) Pornsak on Nov 21, he praised Michelle and called her a "superhero".

The reason? She managed to book a last-minute reservation for the Singapore artiste after he told her of his craving for Japanese food late at night.

"At 11pm, I wanted to eat Japanese food (an omakase meal) and she found a way! At 7am, she helped me secure a reservation at a famous restaurant and even used her credit card for the reservation," wrote Pornsak, who is managed by Michelle's agency, Left Profile.

It's unclear if Michelle paid for the meal as well but we wouldn't put it past her. Best boss indeed.

TAKUYA KIMURA'S CHEATING RUMOURS SURFACE

PHOTO: Weibo/木村拓哉

He's known in showbiz for being a devoted husband and father, but Japanese actor Takuya Kimura recently found his reputation under attack when rumours of an affair surfaced.

Japanese tabloid Josei Seven (also known as Female Seven), published claims that Takuya was cheating on his wife with his stylist.

Takuya is married to singer Shizuka Kudo and they have two daughters — Kokomi Kimura and Mitsuki ‘Koki’ Kimura.

The magazine alleged that the actor and his stylist were often seen together and being intimate in Paris while they were filming his new series, La Grande Maison Tokyo.

However, Josei Seven is known to have published fake news about J-pop stars in the past.

Just last year, they had to issue an apology for an article in 2014 that falsely claimed that Queen of J-pop, Namie Amuro, was brainwashed by a religious cult and had an affair.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

SERVICES