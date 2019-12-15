Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week

QI YUWU LOOKING DASHING IN PERIOD COSTUME IN MEDIACORP'S NEW DRAMA

It has been 19 years (!) since Mediacorp last filmed a period drama (remember The Legendary Swordsman in 2000?), so we are holding high hopes for A Quest To Heal, which is currently in production.

Especially when its lead actor Qi Yuwu looks so dashing in his Ming dynasty costume! He plays a member of the secret service for the Emperor's court who, together with Carrie Wong's character, time-travels 400 years to the modern day.

The two of them, as well as Bryan Wong and Ya Hui, recently spent around a month filming in Hengdian, China. Expect sword-fighting and flying stunts when the drama premieres on May 18 next year.

THE TWIST TO ANITA YUEN AND JULIAN CHEUNG'S SON'S "DATE"

Hong Kong media recently had a blast reporting on Morton Cheung's "date" with a "long-haired, wide-eyed" girl.

Reports marvelled at how celebrities Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung's son is already seeing someone at age 13, how the young pair were spotted chatting incessantly, with Morton even placing his arm over her shoulder.

Anita soon clarified: "My son saw the news and wants me to make this clarification: that long-haired kid is actually a boy."

Oopsie!

SUPER JUNIOR'S KIM HEE CHUL MISTAKEN FOR A FAN

As a member of one of the biggest Korean boybands, and a bona fide variety show host, Kim Hee-chul must be used to constant protection from his bodyguards.

Imagine his surprise when one of them cast him aside!

The idol was recently at the airport with Girls' Generation Yoona, and unsurprisingly, they were swarmed by eager fans. In the ensuing madness, one of the bodyguards mistook Hee-chul for Yoona's fan, and blocked him from joining her.

Thankfully, the hardworking guard realised his mistake almost immediately.

Hee-chul asked incredulously: "Are you going to abandon me and walk away?"

