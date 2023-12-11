Gossip mill: Rainie Yang calls people from Henan liars, Chinese actress reveals mum threw scissors which landed in her leg, gun stolen from Keanu Reeves' home

Rainie Yang calls people from Henan liars

Rainie Yang recently made a joke that did not go down well among the people of Henan in China.

The 39-year-old Taiwanese singer was performing in the city of Zhengzhou in the province on Dec 9 when, according to reports, a couple in the audience were caught on camera kissing.

Rainie was intrigued by who the couple was, and asked the crowd to point out where they were seated, to no avail.

When they didn't give up the couple, Rainie joked: "People from Henan can't be like this. You guys already have a reputation that you like to lie to people, you know, don't lie to me. You guys from Zhengzhou are so cheeky."

After facing backlash from Chinese netizens, Rainie took to her Weibo to apologise the next afternoon.

"I want to apologise for the offensive and disrespectful joke I made at the Zhengzhou concert. I'm sorry. It is indeed my fault and I am very willing to accept everyone's corrections and criticisms," she wrote.

However, it appears that not everyone bought her apology.

Chinese media reported that the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province received many complaints from citizens about Rainie's words, which they redirected to a hotline.

Operators of the hotline stated that they have received complaints and feedback from residents and will send their concerns to relevant authorities and contact them when the results come in.

Chinese actress Xin Zhilei reveals mum threw scissors which landed in her leg

Xin Zhilei recently made a revelation about her childhood on travel reality show Divas Hit the Road 5 that had netizens concerned.

The 37-year-old Chinese actress shared that she had once had an argument with her mother as a child, and the latter had thrown a pair of scissors at Zhilei which embedded themselves into her leg.

"It scared me, luckily the scissors were small," Zhilei said.

She added that, when she complained to her grandmother about what her mum did, the older woman chased her daughter with a stick.

"I knew it, it's hereditary," she said, to laughter from fellow guests.

While Zhilei played it off cool, Chinese netizens were worried about her and had heated discussions about parenting on social media.

She took to Weibo on Dec 9 to write that her mum had asked her to clarify some points.

"Firstly, I used to be really naughty. Secondly, she threw small scissors used to trim eyebrows and they only pierced my cotton pants," she wrote. "Thirdly, she loves me very much and most of the time she's very gentle. She was just irritable that one time!"

Many netizens found it amusing while some joked that her mother was probably forcing her to write the post.

One comment showed the edit history of the Weibo post and added: "Sis, I believe you, you even edited it three times."

"Her mum is watching with a rolling pin in her hands," a netizen joked in response.

Gun stolen from Keanu Reeves' home

Keanu Reeves' home in Los Angeles was broken into by burglars in ski-masks when the actor wasn't at home, Hollywood tabloid TMZ reported on Dec 8.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly responded to an anonymous call about potential trespassers on Dec 6 at 7pm, and again at 1am in the morning when a security alarm sounded.

TMZ's police sources said that multiple men in ski masks were spotted on security cameras smashing a window and entering the home, and that they stole a firearm from the residence.

NBC Los Angeles reported that jewellery was also stolen.

No arrests were reported to have been made.

