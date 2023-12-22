Gossip mill: Samantha Ko turns flight into fanmeet, former K-pop idol on trial for filming girlfriend during sex, Lee Byung-hun welcomes 2nd child at 53

Samantha Ko turns flight into fanmeet

TVB actress Samantha Ko recently wrapped up her schedule in China and made good use of her time while on the way to her next destination.

The 36-year-old was on a flight from Beijing to Macau for the finale premiere of her drama News Queen on Dec 19 and was instantly recognised by other passengers on the plane.

According to reports, a large number of passengers, including some students, rushed to get a photo with Samantha, who didn't refuse anyone.

She even stood at the aisle for a group photo with everyone and later reposted the uploads from fans on social platforms, thanking them for their support.

Former K-pop idol on trial for filming girlfriend during sex

A former K-pop idol surnamed Choi has reportedly been indicted for illegally filming his girlfriend during sex.

According to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office today (Dec 22), Choi filmed videos of his then-girlfriend - nicknamed A - a total of 18 times between July 2022 and May 2023.

Reports added that he allegedly got A to wear a blindfold during intercourse before using a soundless camera app to film without her consent.

Choi is also facing charges for filming another woman, nicknamed B, while she laid in bed in only her underwear.

Choi's case was sent to the prosecution in September last year.

Evidence showing Choi's texts on the messaging app Kakaotalk suggested that he has admitted to his charges and apologised to the victim.

Choi was reportedly a rapper in a five-member K-pop boy band that debuted in 2017 and quietly left the industry in 2019 after halting his activities due to health reasons.

Lee Byung-hun welcomes second child at 53

South Korean celebrity couple Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung have welcomed their second child.

Korean media Star News reported that the actress gave birth to their daughter on Dec 21 at her mother's home.

Both mother and child are reportedly healthy.

Min-jung, 41, and Byung-hun, 53, tied the knot in August 2013 and welcomed their son Jun-hoo in 2015. News of Min-jung's second pregnancy was announced in August this year.

