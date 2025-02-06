Gossip mill: Seventeen's Hoshi and Dino dance at Gardens by the Bay, why Michelle Yeoh avoids horror genre, Physical: 100 S3 to include Asian countries

Seventeen's Hoshi and Dino dance at Gardens by the Bay

Seventeen isn't letting their fans move on from their post-concert fever just yet.

The 13-member K-pop boy group held two shows at the National Stadium on Jan 25 and 26, and it appears they did something more in the city sometime in between.

In a joint Instagram video with Singapore Tourism Board uploaded on Feb 3, members Dino and Hoshi excitedly waved at the camera while filming themselves at a balcony in Marina Bay Sands. Behind them is a scenic view of greenery and Gardens by the Bay - where the duo later grooved to Dua Lipa's Levitating in a separate video.

Fans in the comments section said they had been anticipating the clip after videos of Dino and Hoshi at the tourist spot taken by passersby circulated on social media.

Why Michelle Yeoh avoids the horror genre

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has starred in numerous iconic movies throughout her career, but there's one genre she's yet to try and never will, she told HuffPost UK.

"There's only one genre I wouldn't do, which is if it deals with the supernatural. I love horror films, don't get me wrong," said the 62-year-old, who stars as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in her new movie Star Trek: Section 31.

"I'd be the first to watch them but I won't partake in making them… I'm a Buddhist and we have a philosophy: if you walk into their realm, then they are open to walk into yours."

She laughed as she added that she's keeping that door "firmly shut".

Star Trek: Section 31 premiered on the US streaming service Paramount+ on Jan 24, which is currently unavailable in Singapore.

Physical: 100 S3 to include Asian countries

Netflix Korea just confirmed their 2025 slate, and among them is the third season of their popular reality show Physical: 100.

In the first two seasons, 100 South Korean participants - ranging from professional athletes to fitness influencers - went head-to-head in gruelling physical challenges to win a cash prize.

At the Next of Netflix 2025 Korea event on Feb 4, Physical: Asia, the title for season 3, was announced for a 2025 global release. As the name suggests, it sticks to the show's original premise but on a regional scale.

Teams representing countries in Asia will compete against each other, and if one participant is eliminated, that country's entire team will go too.

Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, 46, will be one of the participating athletes representing the Philippines.

