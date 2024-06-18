Gossip mill: TVB actress Claire Yiu admits to divorce, Donnie Yen's ex-stunt double dies, more tickets on sale for Jay Chou's Singapore concert

TVB actress Claire Yiu admits to divorce

TVB actress Claire Yiu has revealed that she is divorced former Hong Kong actor-turned-businessman Thomas Lam, who is 15 years her senior.

In a report by On.cc on June 18, the 45-year-old actress shared that the pair, who married in 2006, have actually been separated for years.

While she denied that there was a third party involved in the divorce, she did not reveal the reason for their split.

"I won't talk about it. It's a private matter. In fact, many colleagues in the company know that we have separated. We just don't want to affect the children, so we didn't go out of our way to announce it," said Claire.

They have a daughter, 15, and a son, 11, together, both of whom are staying with her now, Claire shared.

"Thomas and I have gone from being husband and wife to family, and we take care of our children together… They respect their parents' decision," she added.

Regarding their divorce, Thomas, 60, was just as reticent, merely stating that the split was due to "personal reasons". "The most important thing is to look forward. I have a good relationship with my children and have been maintaining contact with them," he said.

Donnie Yen's ex-stunt double dies

Donnie Yen's former stunt double Zhang Lei, who appeared in movies such as Bodyguards and Assassins (2009) and Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010), died of a heart attack at the age of 39 on June 12.

The news was announced in an obituary published by the Beijing Extreme Sports Association on June 15, where Zhang, who was a parkour veteran, was vice president.

Donnie, 60, paid tribute to Zhang in a Weibo post on June 18, where he wrote: "Zhang Lei, I will always remember you flying over everything on the set, and will miss you."

More tickets to go on sale for Jay Chou's Singapore concert

If you are unable to get seats to Jay Chou's Carnival 2024 World Tour in Singapore in October, here is another chance for you to grab tickets.

Horizon Productions shared in a press release on June 18 that more seats have been added to Category 2, 3 and 5 for Jay's performances on Oct 11, 12 and 13 at the Singapore National Stadium.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 19, through Ticketmaster.sg.

ALSO READ: 'How to be like this at 49?' Netizens wowed by Charmaine Sheh's bikini photos on Thailand vacation

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com