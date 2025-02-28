Gossip mill: Woman booked for kissing BTS' Jin at event, Katseye's Megan teaches Singlish, 2NE1's Park Bom goes on hiatus

Woman booked for kissing BTS' Jin at event

At his June fanmeet last year, BTS' Jin had a segment where fans in attendance could hug him.

A fan had kissed the 32-year-old on the cheek and left him startled, and it appears the authorities have found the culprit.

South Korean media reported that a Japanese woman in her 50s has been booked and summoned by the police for charges of sexual harassment in a public space.

The fan had allegedly uploaded a blog post about kissing the singer which helped police identify her.

The authorities said she has been uncooperative, leading them to reportedly consider calling in Jin to provide a statement as a victim.

Katseye's Megan teaches Singlish

Megan Meiyok Skiendiel from the popular pop girl group Katseye has been vocal about her Singaporean heritage.

The 18-year-old recently uploaded a video where she taught fellow member Lara some Cantonese with a Singlish touch.

After some back and forth about the pronunciation, 19-year-old Lara got down "Ni gor mm hou sik (This food is not tasty)," and Megan added: "If you want to be extra Singaporean, you add 'lah' at the end."

Megan is a Hawaii native and has a Chinese Singaporean mother and a Swedish American father, and the rest of the group is just as diverse.

Katseye consists of members from different backgrounds: Sophia Laforteza from the Philippines, Switzerland-born Italian-Ghanian Manon Bannerman, Indian American Lara Rajagopalan, American Daniela Avanzini of Venezuelan-Cuban ethnicity as well as South Korean Jeong Yoon-chae.

2NE1's Park Bom goes on hiatus

Amid rising concerns about her wellbeing, Park Bom from the K-pop quartet 2NE1 has announced a hiatus.

The group recently wrapped up their Asia tour with two concerts in Macau on Feb 22 and 23, and Bom faced criticism for not dancing on stage.

One of her representatives came out to clarify and told Star News she had stamina issues.

They wrote: "She tends to exert a lot of energy in the early stages, which causes her to tire out as the performance goes on. Unfortunately, many of the videos that sparked controversy only highlighted her struggling moments in the latter half. She tried her best, but her stamina couldn't keep up."

Last September, 40-year-old Bom shared photos of actor Lee Min-ho, 37, on social media, referring to him as her "husband".

She reiterated that earlier this month, even saying: ""I'm actually alone. Lee Min-ho asked me to post it, but I'm single."

His agency later told the press he has "no personal connection" with her.

According to her agency, Bom will be taking a break to improve her stamina and take care of her mental health until 2NE1's Seoul encore concerts in April.

