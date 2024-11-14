'I really got chubbier': Chen Zheyuan tours Singapore, feasts on local food

Chinese actor Chen Zheyuan was in Singapore recently for a holiday.

In a Weibo post today (Nov 14), the 28-year-old, who shot to fame with his performance in romance drama Hidden Love, posted photos of his visits to a few iconic locations in Singapore.

He was at the Merlion Park, where he posed looking like he was collecting the water that the Merlion spouted. In another photo, he was seen "drinking" it.

Zheyuan also visited Universal Studios Singapore, where he took a photo in front of the rotating globe outside the theme park and also at the New York Public Library located inside.

A trip to Singapore wouldn't be complete without trying out local delicacies.

Zheyuan also shared a photo of him at Founder Bak Kut Teh, where he tried out said dish with braised pork, beancurd skin, vermicelli and you tiao (fried dough sticks).

In a separate photo, he posted a plate of egg fried rice with plates of roast chicken, Hainanese poached chicken and roast pork.

In the caption of his post, he wrote: "Status report! I really got chubbier."

Zheyuan also seemed to have visited Batam, as he posted a reel taken out at sea and tagged the location. He showed the seafood dishes he had during that trip, including crayfish, crabs, gong gong (sea conch), grilled fish and prawns.

Zheyuan has returned home to China, as he was reportedly seen at Hangzhou International Airport yesterday.

