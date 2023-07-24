Jackson Wang left stunned after woman breaks through security and tears him away from car in Thailand

Jackson Wang's fans know that having physical contact with him, such as during his recent Magic Man World Tour concerts, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

However, some people have taken it too far just to get close to him.

In fan footage (fan cam) that went viral on social media last Saturday (July 22), the 29-year-old was left stunned when he was torn away from his car by a woman after attending an event in Thailand.

The clip began with Jackson walking out of the venue and approaching his car that had stopped at the entrance. A huge group of fans had gathered waiting to catch a glimpse of him in person and cheered as he approached.

Jackson, who is usually friendly with his fans, waved and thanked them for coming. Before boarding his ride, he stood on the car footboard to wave at fans standing on the other side of the car.

Suddenly, a woman, who wore a mask and a cap, appeared from the front of the car, bypassed Jackson's bodyguards, security guards and assistants, and touched him on his waist and chest before tearing him down from the car.

One of the staff members was the first to pull the woman away from Jackson and herded her to the side.

In another clip of the same incident, the woman could be seen attempting to pass a small white slip of paper to Jackson while she pulled him down from the vehicle. As Jackson's staff member pulled her away, the paper fell to the ground.

Jackson looked stunned as the woman, all the while shouting at him, was pulled to the side. He checked himself, touching his chest and stomach as his father stepped forward and looked at him with concern.

Jackson could be seen saying to his staff: "Who's that?"

He recovered after a few seconds and waved to his fans again before boarding the car.

Fans and netizens were concerned about how the security guards managed the situation, especially over protecting Jackson's safety.

To assure fans that he was okay, Jackson uploaded a video of himself smiling in the car on his Twitter and Weibo profiles shortly after that.

Yesterday (July 23), Jackson's Thailand fanclub posted an apology on their Twitter account and reminded fans to "respect Jackson's privacy, personal time and space" and that his "safety is [their] number one priority".

Jackson arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, last Tuesday (July 18) night and attended a series of product endorsements events, such as Nescafe.

According to reports by Thailand's publications, hundreds of fans were at Suvarnabhumi Airport to receive him.

Based on the complaints filed by passengers at the airport, Jackson allegedly received special treatment and protection from nine immigration police officers, which caused delays in service at the immigration counters.

This resulted in the nine officers being transferred to inactive posts at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters until further notice.

