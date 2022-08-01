Got7's Young-jae in Singapore: What local product he bought as souvenir and why he's not getting Milo

It's been over three years since I last dug my Got7 light stick out of its storage box and you best believe it was worth the effort.

Two years after the K-pop stars cancelled their Keep Spinning concert stop here in Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic, main vocalist Choi Young-jae graced our sunny shores to give fans a show to remember.

The 25-year-old was in town yesterday (July 31) for his Sugar mini-concert held at Sands Theatre. And while the event was officially billed a concert, the dialled-down, casual affair felt more like a fireside chat with old friends than a flashy show.

In a way, though, it felt like just what Got7 fans — or Ahgases — needed.

Over half of the two-hour event was dedicated to games and chats about anything under the sun, and the fans — including me — lapped it up.

Some interesting tidbits he revealed included his choice of a local souvenir — he announced that he'd bought some kaya jam the day before, to enthusiastic screams.

The conversation naturally flowed to other local delights such as chilli crab (he's a fan) and kopi (kopi O is his pick since he enjoys Americanos).

Fans then recommended Milo dinosaur, to which Young-jae perked up and responded: "Oh, [BamBam] likes that!"

However, when asked if he would buy some for BamBam, the group's rapper, he quipped: "Oh no, he can buy it himself."

The witty repartee definitely amused fans, and the frisson of excitement that Young-jae's mention of his fellow group member elicited was palpable.

Of course, the singer couldn't escape the Q&A portion of the event without getting grilled on one of the biggest questions on Ahgase's minds — when can we expect a Got7 comeback?

After all, while Got7 is still active as a group, the members are under different labels and focusing on solo work for now.

On the topic of their group activities, there're good news and bad news. Young-jae let slip that the group has been discussing their next album but there isn't a definite release date yet.

"We are working hard to create music. I'm sorry to keep you waiting for a long time but I'm very thankful," he said carefully.

Even without the rest of the group, though, Young-jae made sure to flex those vocal chops and give fans a memorable show.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Kimberly Anne Lim

Besides taking to the stage with tracks from his latest album Sugar, as well as Vibin from his Colours album, he worked fans into a frenzy with Got7 tracks Nanana and Girls Girls Girls.

Who knew my first time seeing Girls Girls Girls — the group's debut track — performed live would be in a one-man show by Young-jae?

From covering the other members' rap parts to breaking out some freestyle dance moves, he closed the show on a high note and left no doubt in fans' minds (or mine at least) that he's going to do just fine solo.

