Gotham Knights' poster unveils first look at new Batman spin-off

A first look at a Gotham without Batman (no, we're not talking about the Batwoman prequel Gotham) has arrived by the way of an official poster. Following CW's earlier announcement of the Gotham Knight series, showrunner Natalie Abrams took to Twitter to post an image showcasing the main cast members.

Who will protect Gotham now? #CWGothamKnights is coming 2023 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/85HkzvWKXe — CWGothamKnights (@TheCW_GothamK) May 19, 2022

Set after the death of Bruce Wayne, the show stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Bow, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela. It's not to be confused with Warner Bros.' upcoming game of the same name, with an updated synopsis that reads:

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it.

In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, De Son Vivant) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, grown-ish), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, The Virgin of Highland Park, a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.

With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, Supernatural) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, All American), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, Raven's Home.

But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

It's nice to finally have a confirmation on the character's names, since they had none to go by previously. The show, despite hailing from the writers of Batwoman, doesn't take place within the Arrowverse, but there's still the chance that it might make a cameo appearance in one of the CW's Arrowverse shows.

The promotional effort for Gotham Knights comes as the CW continues to terminate its existing slate of titles, including Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, and Batwoman. In contrast, The Flash was renewed for a ninth season, with Superman & Lois also receiving the green light for season 3.

Gotham Knights will premiere sometime in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.