Grab exclusive Dylan Wang merchandise with Chagee's upcoming Longjing Milk Tea series

Can't stand the heat? It's a good time to quench your thirst with a refreshing cup of milk tea and a special some-wang.

Chinese milk tea chain Chagee will launch their Longjing Milk Tea series this Friday (May 30) that comes with a delightful side — the chance to receive exclusive limited-edition merchandise of Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang.

From Friday onwards, every purchase of two large cups of Longjing Milk Tea (S$12.40) will get you a pack of two holographic Dylan photo cards with the addition of a mystery Chagee magnet, all while stocks last.

For an even sweeter treat starting June 13, with every purchase of two large cups of Longjing Milk Tea and two large Bo-Ya Jasmine Green Milk Tea ($24.20), you'll get one sticker and acrylic standee of the 26-year-old star, while stocks last.

Brewed with Guyu-harvest Longjing leaves picked at their prime in spring, the drink retails at $5.20 for a regular-sized cup and $6.20 for a large one.

You may order the beverage either hot or cold.

Dylan came to Singapore earlier this year in February, where he attended the Yuewen Global IP Awards at Resorts World Sentosa.

[[nid:718483]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com