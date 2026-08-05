Kevin Cheng's wife makes police report after woman throws drink at their son for alleged rowdy behaviour in cinema

Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng's wife Grace Chan has filed a police report after a woman allegedly threw her drink at their son in a cinema last Thursday (July 30).

In a Threads post that day, a netizen shared their experience at the cinema watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day: "Three kids at row E kept talking and laughing loudly, making a big fuss. I felt annoyed sitting right behind them.

"During the movie, I kept telling them to be quiet, but after a while, they started making noise and shouting again. Their mum completely ignored them and everyone in the cinema was looking at them.

"After the lights came on at the end of the movie, it turned out that their mum is Grace Chan. As an artiste, she doesn't even know basic cinema etiquette and completely disrespects the movie. Please don't have children if you don't know how to teach them!

"It's because of people like you that so few go to the cinemas. The film industry is messed up because of people like you."

Grace and Kevin, who married in 2018, have three sons aged seven, six and three together.

Another netizen, who had sat behind Grace, refuted the claims that the children were rowdy, sharing they were actually "quite well-behaved".

However, they observed that at the end of the film, Grace had rushed out of the theatre to find the woman sitting in front of them, because the latter had allegedly poured something on her second son Yannick's head. Another woman allegedly gave the boy a tissue to wipe himself and a staff member was alerted to assist in finding the attacker.

The 35-year-old actress and Miss Hong Kong 2013 addressed the incident with media on Aug 4.

She said: "We may not pay close attention to our children's habits, and the volume of their voices in public areas might be noisy and affect others. Especially when watching movies, sometimes children get excited and would react.

"If this had caused disturbance to others, I apologise."

She also confirmed she has made a police report on July 31, adding the incident "broke her heart" and she would do her best to protect her sons.

ST Headlines reported that Yannick had allegedly kicked the back of the chair of a woman during the movie and Grace apologised immediately. However, as the woman was leaving the cinema, she threw an unidentified "cream-like" liquid on the boy's head.

Hong Kong police said the case has been classified as common assault and they are currently searching for the woman, believed to be a Chinese national.

Grace also told reporters that she and Kevin would be "more vigilant" towards their children's behaviour in public in the future and their sons also said they would be even more well-behaved in public.

"I hope everyone can be kinder to children and not put so much pressure on them, because they already face a lot of pressure going to school," she added.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com