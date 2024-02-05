entertainment

Grammys 2024: Winners at Sunday's televised ceremony

Taylor Swift (left) won Album of the Year for Midnights, and Miley Cyrus (right) won Record of the Year for Flowers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 05, 2024 6:06 AM

LOS ANGELES — The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday (Feb 4), broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

Album of the Year

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Song of the Year

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie); Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

Best New Artist

Victoria Monet

Best Pop Vocal Album

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Best Musica Urbana Album

Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G

Best Country Album

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best R&B Song

Snooze, by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award

Jay-Z

