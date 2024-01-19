'A great honour': 5566's Tony Sun appears as guest in new season of Christopher Lee's variety show

Dishing with Chris Lee is welcoming a new season and a foreign guest.

Taiwanese singer-host Tony Sun, who shot to fame as a member of the boy band 5566, told 8world in a recent interview that being on the variety talk show with Christopher Lee was a "great honour".

The 45-year-old added that the first time he went abroad to work was coincidentally also in Singapore, so he has many fond memories of our island.

In Dishing with Chris Lee, guests share their life stories over hearty meals at a kampung house.

To get to the filming location on an offshore island here, Tony, who was afraid of getting seasick, had to take a boat but he seemed to not mind the hassle.

Local actress Kym Ng, who worked with Tony in the 2003 Taiwan drama Westside Story, was also a guest in the episode.

Tony said he liked the format of the talk show and enjoys cooking as well. Though they have never worked together before, he found Christopher, 52, to be an easygoing person and said they had seen each other before at award shows and even by chance at the airport once.

Talking about the filming that day, he added: "It was very fun and there was lots of chemistry. What was unforgettable was that Christopher asked me to do something impromptu. That gave me a shock!"

When asked to elaborate, Tony teased: "You will know when you watch the programme. It's worth looking forward to!"

Speaking about his life and 30-year career, Tony admitted he used to "work blindly" when he was younger and didn't know for what purpose. He only began to like himself four years ago, slowly learning how to be good to himself and be happy.

A message that he wants to tell his future self is: "Live a happy life, do what you want to do and leave no regrets."

When asked if marriage with his rumoured singer girlfriend Ariel Sha is on the horizon, he's secretive. "This question... we will just let nature take its course!"

