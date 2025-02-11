Green Day producing new comedy movie inspired by themselves

Green Day are producing a new comedy movie inspired by themselves.

Coming of age film New Year's Rev will follow three friends — played by Ryan Foust, Kylr Coffman and Mason Thames — on a journey to Los Angeles where they mistakenly believe they'll be opening for the American Idiot rockers at a New Year's Eve show.

As revealed by Variety, the synopsis reads: "Their road trip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van."

The film is inspired by the pop punk icons — made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool — and their own journey, while the trio are involved in its development.

Billie Joe told the outlet in a statement: "Van days rule.

"You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend's house 50 miles (80 km) east of anywhere you've ever heard of.

"But you'll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you're doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it's unlike anything you've ever known.

"It's electric. Let the music and mischief ensue."

Production is already underway in Oklahoma, with Lee Kirk on board as writer and director.

The Office actresses Jenna Fisher and Angela Kinsey have been cast in unknown roles, along with Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keen Ruffalo.

The Basket Case group are on board as producers, along with Process' Tim Perell, Pat Solitano Productions' Stella Pulochnikov.

Executive producers include Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino, representing Live Nation Productions, and Jonathan Daniel.

Live Nation has branched in TV and films over the years, including the likes of Love, Lizzo and A Star As Is Born, while they're also working on Anderson Paak's film K-Pops.

Kroft, who serves as Live Nation Productions' head of film and TV, added: "With incredible guidance from Green Day, New Year's Rev tells the story of young artists chasing a dream — long nights, endless miles, and the electrifying rush of the stage fueling their journey.

"Brought to life by an incredible cast, it's a tribute to the magic of live music."

Green Day — who will headline Coachella in April — were previously planning a big screen adaptation of their American Idiot album, after the 2004 LP was transformed into a Tony-winning musical with productions all over the world.

In 2011, it was reported Tom Hanks was interested in producing, with the project confirmed two years later.

In 2014, playwright Rolin Jones said he was "finishing up" the script, and HBO later gave the "green light" to film in 2016.

However, in 2020 Billie Joe told NME the movie had been "pretty much scrapped" after almost a decade in development hell.

[[nid:714518]]