Greg Hsu and Angela Yuen to attend Singapore premiere for romance-fantasy film Measure in Love — here's how you can meet them

Taiwanese heartthrob Greg Hsu and Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen are coming to Singapore on Sept 25 to promote their romance-fantasy film Measure in Love.

For fans eager to catch a glimpse of the duo, Golden Village Pictures announced today (Sept 16) that limited premiere tickets will be available for sale tomorrow from 3pm onwards.

Scheduled to take place at Golden Village (GV) VivoCity on Sept 25 at 9pm, the premiere will see Greg, 34, and Angela, 31, in attendance alongside director Kung Siu Ping and production controller and designer Man Lim Chung.

Public tickets cost $50 while GV Movie Club Member tickets will cost $45. Do note that there is a limit of eight seats per transaction.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOpiELnCWh1/[/embed]

Set in a universe where a massive earthquake splits the world into two, the movie follows a couple — played by Greg and Angela — and their love story as they transcend time and memory.

Measure in Love, the director's feature directorial debut, is also produced by actress-director Sylvia Chang. The film's official theme song Blink of Eternity is co-composed by Singaporean singer JJ Lin and Wan Pin Chu, with lyrics by Yvonne Lin.

After its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival on Sept 21, the team will be heading to Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and Hong Kong before concluding the tour in Taipei.

The film is slated for release in Singapore cinemas on Oct 3.

[embed]https://youtu.be/s48MoQd1M6k?si=__wWnrR_WV2dcLHz[/embed]

