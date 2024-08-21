Greg Hsu enlists in military, to make showbiz return in 2025

Taiwanese star Greg Hsu has delivered shocking news through his agency.

Yesterday (Aug 20), netizens claimed that they saw the 33-year-old - also known as Hsu Kuang-han - enlisting as a new trainee in the military in Taichung, Taiwan.

Today, his agency Ichi Entertainment confirmed the rumours through their social media accounts.

"Thank you all for your concern. Kuang-han is currently serving in the military. Please give him some space. He looks forward to bringing more wonderful works after returning next year," they wrote on their Instagram Story.

Greg himself has not made any posts regarding his enlistment.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Greg - who is nicknamed the "national boyfriend" - will go through basic training for 21 days before serving in the substitute military service.

As his agency mentioned a return next year, his enlistment period is presumed to last for a year. Originally, Taiwan's mandatory service period was four months, but was lengthened to one year amid rising cross-strait tensions. The extension took effect starting 2024.

One soldier shared online that he was being discharged on Aug 20 and happened to see Greg.

"I didn't expect that I would meet a star in the training class. Our gaze met for about five seconds and who wouldn't be attracted?"

Another reportedly said: "He's still recognisable with a shaved head. His aura is really…"

Meanwhile, some claimed that officers have instructed soldiers not to "ask for autographs, take photos or touch his head".

Greg made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2013 Malaysian drama Dive Into Love. He drew interest after starring in the 2016 Taiwanese serials Love of Sandstorm and Have You Ever Fallen in Love, Miss Jiang? despite having supporting roles in both shows.

He rose to fame and gained international recognition after playing the beloved Li Ziwei in 2019's Someday or One Day, which was so successful that it had a movie in 2022.

Since then, it seems that Greg has shifted his focus to the big screens as he's led movies - My Love (2021), Marry My Dead Body (2022) and The Invisible Guest (2023), to name a few - while only guesting or taking on supporting roles in dramas.

This year, he expanded his career overseas with Taiwanese-Japanese film 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days and K-drama No Way Out: The Roulette.

