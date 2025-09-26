Greg Hsu's okay with not meeting partner every day: 'Distance keeps the relationship fresh'

While some lovers hope to spend every day together, there are also couples who think distance apart wouldn't be so bad.

Speaking to local media in an interview yesterday (Sept 25) to promote their upcoming film Measure in Love, Taiwanese heartthrob Greg Hsu and Hong Kong actress Angela Yuen were asked if they think distance would affect their respective romantic relationship.

Greg, 34, shared: "Maintaining distance keeps the relationship fresh, but the precondition is that there's enough trust in each other.

"But it's also another feeling to be able to meet each other every day, because there will be constant companionship in daily life. I think each has its own advantages."

When asked if he would consider a long-distance relationship, he said: "I think yes, but I wouldn't commit casually unless I love a person fully enough to do it."

Angela felt that distance challenges the trust between lovers.

The 31-year-old explained: "I am not someone who has to constantly ask my partner what they are doing or need them to ask me and show them my whole schedule. I feel that trust ranks high [in the relationship] and both of us shouldn't have to jeopardise it. But distance would affect this."

Measure in Love tells the love story between Tato (Greg) and Ann-Jean (Angela). A massive earthquake has divided Earth into two — the Aurora Zone and the Evergreen Zone — distorting time and gravity on both sides. One day in the former is equivalent to one year in the latter.

Trainee doctor Ann-Jean, from the Aurora Zone, joins secret welfare group White Doves and smuggles into the industralised Evergreen Zone over the days to provide medical care for its residents, where she first meets Tato, a 13-year-old thief.

Tato, who is smitten with Ann-Jean, begin sticking around with his younger brother Mato (Jack Tan) to assist the White Doves and their friendship develops into something more over time. However, faced with pressures from force of nature, gravity and time, the star-crossed lovers must decide whether their love is worth defying time and separation.

Greg was Hong Kong director Kung Siu Ping's first choice to play Tato and the latter shared that the actor had left a good impression on him when they met a few years ago.

He said: "When I heard that I could look for a Taiwanese actor for the movie, I asked if we could try to get Greg, not knowing his popularity. But I was told that he would probably not have the time.

"The reason I chose him was because Tato is pure and innocent and most importantly, he is a kind person, and my impression of Greg is that he is a good and kind person. I also watched his projects, such as A Sun (2019), Marry My Dead Body (2022) and Someday or One Day (2019) and saw his versatility [as an actor]. Also, Tato is energetic, and I saw Greg's energy in Marry My Dead Body."

Greg added he only knew of Siu Ping's high regard for him later and it wasn't pressurising for him because he also appreciates the storyline and themes of the movie.

"Most importantly, the movie discussed time. Time past very fast, and some of us may just take it for granted, but what we should treasure most actually is time." he added.

AsiaOne also asked about their experiences in Singapore, and Greg and Siu Ping both said it was their first time here.

Greg shared: "I think this can be considered my first time here. The last time I visited was around 2017 or 2018 and my memory is a little hazy. The airport is very convenient, and I have also eaten what I hope to eat during lunch, which is bak kut teh. I also hope to see the F1 circuits later."

Siu Ping said he admired the beauty and greenery in Changi Airport. He added that he had yet to take a walk outside but saw the Merlion Park from his hotel room window, which he hoped to visit in the evening.

Angela said this was her third time in Singapore, and although she hadn't had a chance to fully explore the city as her visits were for work, she had been to Litte India before and felt it was a good experience for her.

"I saw futuristic architectures of the city from my hotel room just now, and I felt like I was in Aurora Zone [from the movie]. We will be having crab bee hoon this evening and I had a very delicious pandan cake earlier," she laughed.

Measure in Love opens in Singapore theatres on Oct 3.

