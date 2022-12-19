Greta Gerwig's Barbie trailer teases a campy, fun and exciting life in plastic

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Greta Gerwig released a short teaser trailer to her highly anticipated Barbie live-action movie and it promises a fantasy world full of glamour in pink.

The trailer starts with a dramatic introduction of lead star Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, standing tall in a black and white swimsuit as young girls look up at her. Robbie later flashes a smile and winks at the camera.

The trailer then cuts to her on top of her dreamhouse, Ryan Gosling’s Ken ready to fight in a black outfit, Issa Rae as the beloved Black Barbie decked in a sash that reads ‘President’ and Simu Liu awkwardly shaking his leg in what we hope is a musical dance number performance.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer ends with a very glamorous Barbie in the spotlight with a bunch of backup dancers in the background. Barbie is looking fun, fresh and rightfully campy.

Barbie dolls are one of the most popular toy lines across the world and are often associated with beauty, femininity and luxury. The IP includes a massive multimedia franchise including animated films and TV shows, though Gerwig is the first to ever adapt the toy line into a live-action film.

The director, who is best known for helming movies like Lady Bird and Little Women, previously revealed that the upcoming film will represent a lot more than what viewers might expect from a Barbie story. Judging from the talented cast on board, Barbie would definitely interest film lovers just as much as it would Barbie fans.

The Barbie cast also includes America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick, Boom!), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs the World). Will Ferrell has also signed on as the CEO of Mattel and is believed to be a potential antagonist for the film.

Barbie is set to hit theatres on July 21, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.