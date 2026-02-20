Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane dies aged 53

Eric Dane has died aged 53.

The Grey's Anatomy star passed away on Thursday (Feb 19), 10 months after he publicly shared his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells and causes loss of muscle control.

Eric's family said in a statement to People: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Eric — best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy — is survived by his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, and his 54-year-old wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart.

In his last public appearance — a I AM ALS virtual panel held in December 2025 — Eric said living with ALS was "so horrible".

During the event, he reflected on his first onscreen role following his diagnosis in April 2025 — drama Brilliant Minds, in which he played ALS patient Matthew, who struggled to tell his wife about his diagnosis.

Eric - who had lost the use of his right arm and hand by June 2025 — said: "I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day.

"I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs to my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying.

"And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realised that I wasn't built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me."

Speaking about his hope for research into ALS, Eric — who, by October 2025, was using a wheelchair full-time — continued: "I make sure that people are aware of what ALS is and what it's about, and more importantly, what we can do to combat it and improve the landscape, because it's so rocky and littered with hurdles and bureaucracy and all this other nonsense that we're trying to sift through so we can get to a place where we go, start working on a solution."

On January 24, Eric was forced to miss the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala due to health reasons.

A spokesperson for the ALS Network told The Hollywood Reporter: "The ALS Network has been informed that Eric Dane had hoped to join us this evening to accept his Advocate of the Year Award, but due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend."

Eric had been due to pick up the Advocate of the Year award in recognition of him bringing "international attention to ALS" through his "leadership and compassion".

The spokesperson added: "We remain deeply grateful for his courage, advocacy, and continued commitment to the ALS community, and we honour him fully this evening with our profound respect and support. Aaron Lazar, Broadway star and Grammy Award nominee, will accept the award on his behalf."

Eric — who had recently been writing his memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, which is set to be released this year — previously expressed his gratitude at the recognition.

Speaking last September, when it was announced he would receive the award, he said: "This award is more than an honour. [The award is] a reflection of the incredible strength and courage I see in the ALS community every day."

Eric was born in San Francisco on Nov 9, 1972, to Leah and William Melvin - a navy man who later became an architect and interior designer, who died from a gunshot wound when Eric was aged seven.

The star was a keen water polo player in high school, and because his season ended short, he fell into the acting world, playing Joe Keller in a school production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

After graduating, Eric moved to Los Angeles and appeared in the likes of Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Charmed, Grey's Anatomy, and Marley and Me.

In 2004, he married Rebecca, and they went on to welcome Billie and Georgia into the world in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Rebecca filed for divorce in 2018 but called it off in March 2025 to teach their children to "show up for family".

[[nid:730023]]