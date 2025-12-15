Grimes claims Elon Musk blocked her on X

The 37-year-old singer shares three children with her tech billionaire ex — who is also the owner of micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) — and she alleges he blocked her on the site.

After a user commented that Grimes does not follow Elon, she wrote: "For context I'm just living my life. He followed me then blocked me. I'm not gonna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co-parenting, I am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly."

The pair were first linked in 2018 and welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in 2020. They had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogacy in December 2021, and son Techno Mechanicus in June 2022.

Following their split, Grimes filed a petition requesting to establish her parental rights of all three children in October 2023.

She revealed last year that she and Elon were locked in a custody battle, writing on X: "I spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers' rights having my Instagram posts and modelling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids.

"I fought and detached from the love of my life as he comes unrecognisable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/strategy experience).

"All the while I didn't see one of my babies for five months. And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors [sic]."

