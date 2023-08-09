Grimes thinks fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will happen but would 'prefer that it didn't'

Grimes "thinks" the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will go ahead, but would "prefer that it didn't".

The 35-year-old singer — who has two-year-old son X Æ A-XII and seven-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who are nicknamed X and Y, with the Tesla boss — admitted she believes the bout will be a "good" outlet for the business moguls' "trad masculinity", but she's worried about seeing the father of her children getting physical.

She told WIRED magazine: "I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling," she admits. "But it's not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity.

"I told Sam Altman there should be a follow-up, him against Demis [Hassabis]."

The Genesis singer admitted she's unsure which of the two will come out on top.

She said: "Elon is very strong, but Zuck seems like he's been training a ton."

The X boss tweeted an invitation to his tech rival for a cage fight earlier this summer, with Mark urging Elon to get in training if he was serious about it.

And Grimes takes credit for Elon's other challenge to the Facebook CEO, that they have a "d***-measuring contest" too.

She said: "I'm going to take credit for that one. I was like, why don't you cut to the chase and get out a ruler. I didn't think he was going to tweet it."

Meanwhile, the Shinigami Eyes singer — whose real name is Claire Boucher — revealed she wants to die in space, but could change her mind in the future.

She said: "I would like to go far enough out there to where my body could not handle coming back. So it would be closer to the end of my life. Maybe 65.

"If there's a real responsibility, like if my kids are having grandkids and really need me, I might change my mind.

"But the preferred thing would be seeing some new worlds. I would like to move to Mars. But I have to wait till my kids are good. Like 25.

"I think if I died on Earth, in my last moments I would regret it. If I died in space, I would be like, 'You've lived a great life, you did all the things you wanted to do.'"

