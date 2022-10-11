The Grinch really hates Christmas in The Mean One slasher spoof film

Much like Winnie the Pooh, the Grinch is getting his own horror movie this year.

XYZ Films announced today that they’ve picked up The Mean One with Steven LaMorte in the director’s chair. The movie will be an outrageous slasher parody featuring the Grinch and will be a special Christmas gift to horror fans.

The Grinch was first created by Dr. Seuss in May 1955 in a 33-line illustrated poem. Since then, he has appeared in a few shorts and movies including the beloved 2000 How the Grinch Stole Christmas film starring Jim Carrey. The movie has become a Christmas classic that fans would put on every time the holiday season comes along.

In the parody, The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but is about to discover that this fiend with a heart two sizes too small is still quite eager to carve the roast beast.

Aside from Thornton and Martin, the movie also stars Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

The Mean One releases on Dec 15, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.