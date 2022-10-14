Groundbreaking 1993 Asian-American film The Joy Luck Club getting a sequel

The Joy Luck Club is getting a sequel! Amy Tan, who wrote the original 1969 award-winning novel is developing the film with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass.

Jeff Kleeman and Ashok Amritraj are producing. No director has been attached.

The original leading cast, made up of Rosalind Chao, Tamlyn Tomita, Lisa Lu, Kieu Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lauren Tom and Ming-Na Wen, is in talks to star in the sequel.

The Joy Luck Club tells the multigenerational saga of Chinese and Chinese-American mothers and daughters, whose histories, stories and lives interweave as they navigate life.

The movie was groundbreaking for Asian-American representation during the time of its release and paved the way for Asian-led tv series like Margaret Cho's All-American Girl and recent movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The movie debuted in September 1993 and also played at the Toronto International Film Festival. It grossed US$33 million (S$47 million) in North America and was nominated for a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) Award for best adapted screenplay.

"Now more than ever it is important to share authentic stories about the Asian American experience, and we believe this film will speak to wide audiences with its narrative rooted in humanity and connection," said Amritraj.

In The Joy Luck Club 2, the mothers from the first film become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers. The sequel will also introduce a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, love, womanhood and identity.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.