Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will make people cry tears of joy, James Gunn says

James Gunn has insisted 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will make people cry tears of "joy".

The 56-year-old filmmaker - who is bringing his Marvel trilogy to an end with the upcoming blockbuster - admitted plenty of people have been left sobbing during screenings, but he claimed it's not all doom and gloom.

He told Collider: "It depends on how easily you cry. I know that there have been a lot of people crying in the screening, so I guess people cry.

"There's a lot of crying happening. But it's not all sad crying, there's a lot of happy crying in the movie, there's a lot of joy in the film.

"You know, everybody talks about the emotion, and it is emotional, but there's a lot of joy."

Gunn has helmed every movie in the 'Guardians' franchise since the first in 2014, and he recently admitted there is a "big relief" as the trilogy is coming to an end.

Speaking at a press conference at Le Bristol hotel in Paris, he said: "Over the past 11 years of my life, I think I have probably spent 60 per cent of my time thinking about the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. So this has taken up my entire life.

"There is a weird situation where I just have to adjust everything about my world to be about something other than the Guardians, which is difficult.

"But it's frankly a big relief also, to feel like we've finished this trilogy, and we finished it in a way that we're really proud of, where all the characters get the dignity they deserve."

Gunn teased that the third movie focuses heavily on genetically engineered raccoon bounty hunter Rocket - who is voiced by Bradley Cooper - who he says has been the "heart of this trilogy for me".

He added: "It was really important to me, the reason why I chose to come back and do this movie, is because I felt a deep need to finish Rocket's story, that's what brought me to do it."

Gunn is moving on to focus on creating a new DC Universe along with Peter Safran, with the pair being appointed co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios.