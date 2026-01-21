Guest at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding has backed up claim that Victoria Beckham danced 'very inappropriately' with son.

A guest at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz has backed up his claim that his mother Victoria Beckham danced "very inappropriately" with him at the reception party.

Brooklyn, 26, posted a bombshell statement on his Instagram account on Monday night (Jan 19) accusing his parents David Beckham and Victoria of being responsible for the rift between them and he and his wife Nicola, 31, intensifying the family feud to another level.

Amongst his accusations and allegations, Brooklyn claimed Victoria, 51, hijacked his first dance with Nicola — which featured a performance from Marc Anthony — at their April 2022 wedding, which took place at the Peltz oceanfront estate, named Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida.

In his post, he said: "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Now, Stavros Agapiou has seemingly confirmed Brooklyn's recollection of events. Stavros is the husband of DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the wedding reception.

Social media star Jack Remington posted a video after Brooklyn released his statement and in the comments, Agapiou posted: "I was there and she did. He is telling the truth."

The comment has since been deleted, with a new post saying: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

Brooklyn's claim that "my mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song" is different to Vogue's official account of the wedding day.

The publication wrote that the reception featured the American traditions of a mother and son and father and daughter dance, and that the newlyweds' first dance was to South African singer Lloyiso's rendition of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love.

Vogue then revealed that Anthony — who is a close friend of David and Victoria, from his time married to Jennifer Lopez — took to the stage at 11pm at the reception to perform his track I Need To Know and at this point of the celebrations "Brooklyn invited his mother on stage for a dance and they were joined by David and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper".

Vogue's report is in contradiction to Brooklyn's claim that "Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead".

Brooklyn and Nicola made the decision to renew their wedding vows just three years after the initial ceremony to create new memories.

